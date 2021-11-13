EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.