EOS Price Up 14.5% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $4.90 billion and $892.43 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00007823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,039,202,153 coins and its circulating supply is 971,201,741 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

