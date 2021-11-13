EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.91.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

