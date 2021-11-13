Enviva Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 148 call options.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -446.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

