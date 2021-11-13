Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce $657.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $753.03 million. Envista reported sales of $732.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Envista has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

