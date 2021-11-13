Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Envestnet stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Envestnet by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

