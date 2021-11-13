Entain (LON:ENT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt raised Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,997.50 ($26.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,041.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,861.40.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

