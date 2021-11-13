EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.00

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 1912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.45.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after buying an additional 357,310 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $4,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

