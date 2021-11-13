EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Buys $21,234.00 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NPO opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.36.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after buying an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

