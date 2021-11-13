EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Buys $21,234.00 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NPO opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $111.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.36.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after buying an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
