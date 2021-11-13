EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

ENS stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.66 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENS. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

