Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 136.56% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 259,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Energy Focus worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

