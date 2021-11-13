Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,707. Energous has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

WATT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

