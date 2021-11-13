Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of WATT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,707. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

WATT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

