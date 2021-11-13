Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 817,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,305. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

