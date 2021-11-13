Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Energean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Energean has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

