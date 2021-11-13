Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Receives Buy Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.36.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

