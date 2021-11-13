Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 222,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,229. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.32 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

