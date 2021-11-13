ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.14. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

In related news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

