Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.820-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.15 billion-$19.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. 1,824,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.04.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

