eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of EMAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,013,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,045 shares of company stock valued at $592,302. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

