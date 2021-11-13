Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,694,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.36 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.