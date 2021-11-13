Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after buying an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $213.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $216.63.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

