Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $225.00 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

