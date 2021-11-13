Element Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36.

