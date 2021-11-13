Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

Shares of BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

