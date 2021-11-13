Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS.

Shares of ELDN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.62. 287,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

