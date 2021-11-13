Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.950-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $145.44. 1,605,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.19.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock worth $6,364,885. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.