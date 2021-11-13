EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Purchases 4,333 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,397,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

