EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Purchases 2,858 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.