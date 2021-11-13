eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $45.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist dropped their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

eHealth stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 60.8% during the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

