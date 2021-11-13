eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 12,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EFTR opened at $10.09 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

