Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EWTX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. 62,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 in the last ninety days.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.