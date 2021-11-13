Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
EWTX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. 62,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.