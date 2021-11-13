Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EWTX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 62,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,552. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

