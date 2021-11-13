Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $117.07 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00224523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,527,859,266 coins and its circulating supply is 5,878,651,437 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

