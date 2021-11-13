ECOSC (ECU) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $8,612.19 and $1,330.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ECOSC has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00225904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004136 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

