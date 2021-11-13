Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

ECC stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

