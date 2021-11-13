Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells $413,280.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $413,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $163.74 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

