Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells $413,280.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $413,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $163.74 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.
