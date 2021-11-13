E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.80 ($13.88).

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €11.05 ($13.00). 6,932,953 shares of the company were exchanged. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.93 and its 200 day moving average is €10.55.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.