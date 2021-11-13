e-Gulden Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $152.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00394233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000079 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,459 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,197 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

