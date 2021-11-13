Dye & Durham Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

DND has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.40.

TSE:DND opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$20.37 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.42.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

