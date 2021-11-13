Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.16. 104,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,213. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

