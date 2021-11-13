Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.43.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $155.02 on Friday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $118.54 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.70.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

