Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of DBX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $2,011,080 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after buying an additional 374,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 405,705 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 134,098 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

