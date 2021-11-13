Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

