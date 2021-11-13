Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Shares of DFH traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,265. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 over the last three months. 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dream Finders Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

