DoYourTip Price Up 0.2% This Week (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $965,766.61 and $30,056.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.00408507 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001127 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.81 or 0.01053969 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.