Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $4,016,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $11,640,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
