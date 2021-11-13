Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $4,016,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $11,640,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.