DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $260.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DASH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $245.97 on Thursday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $2,079,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

