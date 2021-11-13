DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $210.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Truist Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.55 and its 200 day moving average is $180.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

