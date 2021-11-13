DomRaider (DRT) Market Cap Hits $426,590.10

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $426,590.10 and $7.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00225363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

